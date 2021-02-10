Vaccination appointment went swimmingly
To the editor: Saturday afternoon, my wife and I, both over 75, received our first COVID shots at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in North Adams.
A friend, still in his 60s, sent an email of inquiry: “How did it go? Did you have any reactions? Do you have an appointment for the follow-up?”
My reply: “Swimmingly. Well-organized, everyone helpful. A bit of a burn when shot went in, a little soreness in the arm, nothing more. Got instructions for making next appointment in three weeks. Followed up online once home. Have appointments together Feb. 27, same time same place. I’d say A+.”
E.J. Johnson, Adams