To the editor: I am very concerned with the lack of public health attention to the relatively low vaccination rates in Berkshire County, at 45 percent the lowest in Massachusetts, and only 5 to 10 percent above the 35 to 40 percent rates considered low in PBS and NPR reports.
Given the delta variant, the influx of tourists from across the country and almost certain violation of "requests" that those who are not vaccinated wear masks in many locales, I think the likelihood of a spike of cases in the Berkshires this summer/fall is great. It is also true that while full doses of the approved vaccines are effective against the delta variant, none are foolproof and there have been a number of breakthrough cases with all three vaccines in the U.S. and abroad.
Returning to mask mandates and social distancing in many settings, as recommended by the World Health Organization seems appropriate and necessary until a large proportion of the county (and the world for that matter) is fully vaccinated. Otherwise many, including our children, remain at risk.
Sheila Pick, Lee