To the editor: I am 66 years old and have Type II diabetes and a heart murmur.
I have been attempting to schedule a vaccine appointment anywhere in Massachusetts since I became eligible. There are no appointments available in the entire state and yet Gov. Charlie Baker is going to open the appointment eligibility to teachers and teacher's aides. That sounds great, but why add more people to compete for the same nonexistent appointments?
Gov. Baker, why are you opening the schools and relaxing precautions when every health care professional in the state is telling you this will only increase cases? Let's get everyone fully vaccinated before we even think of opening up more.
Nancy Stuart, Lee