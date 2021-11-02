To the editor: Regarding Heather Bellow’s story about vaccines for COVID ("With COVID policy and vaccine resistance, distrust is key," Eagle Oct. 29), I want to add this.
On Route 183, a short distance from the elementary school in tony Lenox, a large lawn sign proclaims “Unmask Our Children.”
I hope the advantages of vaccinations and masks are not lost on too many people. And I hope, hope, hope that forecasts of fascism are overstated.
But most of all, I hope that most people come to their senses and do what’s right for their families and their communities.
Abby Pratt, West Stockbridge