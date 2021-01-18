Vaccine rollout requires better systems
To the editor: Two days ago, my husband Richard and I got emails from “vaccination clinics” inviting us to book appointments for COVID vaccinations at Berkshire Community College — no requirements given.
Friends in New York excitedly told us that they got vaccinated in the Bronx because the rules had changed to 65 and older, so I thought maybe this was the case here as well. We booked appointments.
Yesterday, however, we got a terse email from the Pittsfield Health Department, telling us that the vaccinations were only for police, firefighters and EMS.
Until this country has a national health system, with a unified computer system, this sort of thing is bound to happen over and over. Needless to say, COVID is serious, keeping us in virtual house arrest for nearly a year. It makes me long for the British National Health Service, even with Brexit.
Ingrid Taylor, Lenox