To the editor: I am writing to endorse my longtime friend and colleague Veronica “Roni” Fenton for the Lenox School Committee.
Roni is uniquely qualified. She practiced law for more than 20 years, she has a master's in education from Mount Holyoke College and, most importantly, she served on the School Committee for six years.
Roni has recently served on the Strategic Planning Committee for the Lenox Public Schools, and she has served on that committee in the past as well. One of the primary reasons Roni is running for School Committee is to promote the guarantee of equal educational opportunities for all students. She wants to be a voice for equality, justice and diversity for all Lenox students.
The election is May 10. You can vote by mail, and the municipal drop box is available at Town Hall.
Janet Pumphrey, Lenox