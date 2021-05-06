To the editor: Lenox residents will have the opportunity to elect three new representatives to serve on the School Committee at the May 10 town election.
During a forum in which all six candidates addressed a variety of key educational issues, Veronica Fenton earned my vote with her clear and thoughtful positions concerning our schools.
Veronica has served on the School Committee in the past and is well-versed on issues regarding budgeting, contract negotiation and curriculum issues. She is eager to put in the considerable work and time that is required to fully understand the complex issues that are currently facing our teachers and students.
Veronica will be a fierce advocate for equality and justice for all students enrolled in the Lenox public schools. She understands that a “one-size-fits-all” educational blueprint does not address all students’ unique needs and she is committed to supporting students who are seeking a variety of educational interests and career paths.
Veronica Fenton is a collaborative leader, a passionate advocate and a clear communicator. I encourage you to vote for Veronica Fenton for Lenox School Committee.
Heather Wells Heim, Lenox