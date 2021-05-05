To the editor: Our family moved to Lenox 10 years ago in large part because of the reputation of the public schools, and our town has an important election next week for School Committee.
For the many talented students in our community, the gifted teachers here live up to this reputation. As great as our schools are, though, there are children who face obstacles that can’t be helped with just dedicated teachers. Some have learning and emotional challenges from being wired differently, and others face social challenges based on their race or other diversity issues. Creating a healthy learning environment for these students is more complex, requiring strong leadership at the top.
This is why I am supporting Veronica Fenton for School Committee, as she is the type of leader we need to help our new superintendent to address these challenges. She has six years of experience on the School Committee working on budget oversight and collaborative negotiations. More importantly, since leaving the committee, Veronica has shown her true civic dedication as she remained an active volunteer on education issues participating in developing the strategic plan and regularly attending meetings. Veronica also serves as the vice chair of the board of Bridge, a local organization dedicated to advancing equity and justice.
I urge Lenox residents to join me in supporting Veronica. She will make sure that our School Committee is setting the tone at the top with appropriate resources and policies to foster a learning environment that serves all of our students.
Deborah Rimmler, Lenox