Letter: Vickie Shufton's commentary on banned books, bloodshed is spot on

To the editor: The Feb. 23 Eagle commentary “Of banned books and bloodshed” by Vickie Shufton was one of the most well thought-out, clearly written pieces I have ever read.
It described the sorry state of our country today. After citing chilling statistics on book-banning in 32 states, it goes on to say “It leaves one to wonder how it is that so many states believe that books are more dangerous to their children than assault weapons.”
I recommend that the management of The Eagle send the piece out to every newspaper in the country with the suggestion that they consider printing it as a public service.
Diane Saunders, Otis