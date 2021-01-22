Vilsack still not right for USDA
To the editor: The secretary of agriculture is an important Cabinet position whose work is relevant to issues such as worker safety, racial justice, antitrust and the food raised in the U.S.
Former United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack had eight years to correct historic policy inequities during his tenure in the Obama administration but did not. He presided over a culture of discrimination, failing to address borrowing practices resulting in foreclosure and federal seizure of land from Black farmers. Vilsack also fired Georgia’s USDA rural development director and civil rights leader Shirley Sherrod based on allegations from Breitbart News.
Former USDA Secretary Vilsack had given his blessing to increase poultry inspection-line speed, which was already at 140 chickens per minute at the time, putting meatpacker profits over worker and food safety. Data from Occupational Health and Safety Administration in 2013 showed that poultry workers already had carpal tunnel syndrome more than seven times the national average. Former Secretary Vilsack also failed to implement updates in the 1921 Packers and Stockyards Act, an anti-monopoly law that established fair codes of conduct in the livestock industry.
After Vilsack left the USDA he became a lobbyist for industrial dairy industry interests. Why should we expect anything different from Tom Vilsack this time? Please say no to Tom Vilsack’s nomination as secretary of the USDA.
Timothy Wright, Pittsfield