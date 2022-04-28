To the editor: The Stockbridge town election will take place May 17 with early voting allowed.
There are two contested races in this year’s election, which has resulted in the Stockbridge Town Democratic Committee endorsing the opponents of the incumbents. The incumbents are registered in town as unenrolled (independent) voters. For this reason alone, the very small group who controls the Stockbridge Democratic Committee want to remove these two individuals — who have served our town with full transparency and in the best overall interests of the majority of town residents — simply because they are not registered Democrats, but are registered as unenrolled.
Not only have William Vogt and Roxanne McCaffrey served our town well on the Planning Board and Select Board, respectively, but have done so in a completely unbiased manner truly reflecting their stated positions of doing what is best for the majority of Stockbridge residents, instead of a select few.
There are approximately 1,618 voters in Stockbridge. Approximately 790 of them are registered unenrolled — almost 50 percent of the total voters. Hopefully, voters will recognize that national political affiliation should not filter down to our local level.
“All politics is local” has worked well for Stockbridge since our town’s founding. Our town needs individuals, whether or not they are affiliated with a national party, who are willing to take the great amount of time to conduct the affairs for the position they are elected, in an open, equitable and fair manner. Bill Vogt and Roxanne McCaffrey have done exactly that for the past three years and have earned the support of all voters in Stockbridge.
Please vote for Roxanne McCaffrey for the Select Board and William Vogt for the Planning Board.
Jim Balfanz, Stockbridge