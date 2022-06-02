To the editor: A short-term rental bylaw should protect the health and safety of renters, protect the rights of neighbors to enjoy their quiet neighborhoods, stop corporate interests from buying multiple houses and evicting year-round tenants, and support affordable housing. ("'Virtue signaling' or good governing? Great Barrington residents divided on Airbnb rules now headed to a June vote," Eagle, May 25.)
Unfortunately, the Great Barrington Select Board’s short-term rental proposal, on the warrant for Monday's 6 p.m. annual town meeting, will take away a homeowner’s property rights and will cost homeowners, local businesses and all taxpayers an unknown amount of money.
Limiting Airbnb reduces the amount collected as room tax. That reduction will be made up by increased property tax. There is also lost revenue to businesses that rely on tourist dollars; to homeowners who rely on short-term rental income; to residents who make their living cleaning, gardening or any of the trades that are required to keep short-term rentals in good condition. Add the cost of enforcement, including spying on homeowners. Total costs are unknown.
It might be worth the cost if it would create housing, but it won’t. The vast majority of short-term rentals in Great Barrington are owned and occupied by year-round residents, people who spend most of the year in their house. Most of the rest are part-time residents, including weekenders and local retirees. If forced to stop short-term rentals, they won’t be converting to year-round rentals since they use the home themselves for part of the year.
There are very, very few houses that are solely used as short-term rentals and there is no guarantee that even they will be converted to year-round housing rather than becoming second homes.
Finally, there is the spying issue. Airbnb doesn’t list addresses for obvious security reasons, but there’s a for-profit company that says, for $10,000 per year, they will “scrub” dozens of websites in order to know if your house is an short-term rental, which nights it is occupied, by how many people and even if the occupant is a paying guest or a nonpaying relative.
As voters, we should know what problem this regulation is designed to solve, as well as what the costs and benefits will be to us and Great Barrington. We have none of that information.
Please vote against Article 25, proposed by the Select Board.
Ed Abrahams, Great Barrington
The writer is a member of the Great Barrington Select Board.