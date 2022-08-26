To the editor: When deciding who to vote for in the Sept. 6 sheriff's primary, I looked hard at past performance and promises made to the voters when first elected.
The sheriff has claimed that he has no control over most of his budget, as the majority is made up of negotiated salaries with the unions and generally conform to those granted throughout the state. He can, however, assign pay grades higher or lower at his bequest. Unfortunately, the Berkshire Sheriff's Office cost per inmate now ranks among the highest in the state.
The sheriff indicated he would create a regional lockup to be used by the towns that are not fortunate enough to have a lockup facility of their own or the personnel to create a safe environment 24/7. Having the staff and unused space, this has not occurred.
Candidate Alf Barbalunga supports the 30 towns and two cities in pushing for a functional regional lockup for those individuals who are arrested after working hours, weekends and holidays. Those with the facilities and staff require additional overtime and expense, and a regional lockup would eliminate this expense. A regional lockup would not only save cities and towns considerable money, but it would also provide a protective environment and allows the departments to assign its police to do police work.
Barbalunga supports all of Berkshire County, and I support the changes that he has proposed if elected. I support Alf on Sept. 6.
John Notsley, Williamstown
The writer is a retired deputy superintendent of the Berkshire Sheriff's Office.