To the editor: I was very excited when Lynette Bond announced her candidacy for mayor in June.
However, when Jennifer Macksey announced her candidacy, my concerns mounted. As I watched the first of what I hope will be several debates, I listened to Ms. Macksey speak of checks and balances and accountability when she was the treasurer of North Adams. She further stated that there was “no theft” in City Hall when she worked there.
I had a sinking feeling remembering the city’s health insurance trust fund failure. Ms. Macksey was the city treasurer during that time. As treasurer, Ms. Macksey should have been aware that the health insurance trust fund was not being funded as required by Mass General Law chapter 32B, section 3A municipal group insurance trust fund statute and as was budgeted by the North Adams City Council. The treasurer is responsible for cash management procedures, forecasting, maximizing cash flow, monitoring receipts, maintaining internal financial controls, reconciliation of all city funds, receivables, trust funds and government grants.
The treasurer is responsible to assure compliance with state law and regulation governing municipal finance and to develop and maintain appropriate levels of internal controls to safeguard the financial assets of the community. The mismanagement of the city’s health insurance trust fund spanned years and cost the city dearly to resolve it. The independent report conducted at that time stated that the city had failed to pay its fair share of city and school employee insurance premiums at $1.1 million over the previous two years.
What is sometimes overlooked when we talk about the “city” are those employed, many of them residents. It cost them as tax payers and cheated them as employees. This kind of carelessness cannot be repeated. Ms. Macksey had the misfortune of being mentored by and working for a flawed administration who guided her to misappropriate funds, while denying employees access to review their accounts when being questioned. If there were checks and balances and accountability during Ms. Macksey’s years in City Hall as she stated in the debate, how could the city’s health insurance trust fund have failed so miserably? Let’s learn from the past and ensure that we do not repeat that which can and must be changed.
Voting for Lynette Bond must be the choice.
Susan Chilson, North Adams
The writer is the former president of the North Adams Teachers Association.