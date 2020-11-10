Vote by mail — make it permanent
To the editor:
The pandemic is not going away regardless of who occupies the White House. Medical experts believe rules and regulations on COVID-19 will continue into 2021, if not 2022. Despite the presidential election coming to the close, campaigning for local 2021 elections are under way. One clear example will be the Boston mayoral election, where current candidates Councilwomen Michelle Wu and Andrea Campbell have already announced their intentions to run. Meanwhile, Mayor Marty Walsh has yet to announce his reelection plans.
When COVID-19 struck Massachusetts, state legislators passed a swift mail voting bill to provide residents a safe option to vote. However, it is temporary and subject to change. In its short time, mail voting has produced record-breaking turnout in not only the presidential election cycle but also the primary in September that featured Markey versus Kennedy. The ability to cast your ballot from your home has gained so much popularity that when all is said and done approximately 40 percent of Bay Staters will have voted via mail for the presidential election.
Voting by mail is popular, but more importantly, it’s also convenient even in nonpandemic circumstances. Life is hectic, and several work schedules make it difficult to get to the polls or even get home at a decent time. For many, especially in Massachusetts urban and suburban areas, polls can become quite crowded, and the time to wait sometimes pushes people away from being able to vote. Getting your ballot at home is making us better citizens. Allowing voters time to research candidate choices and make decisions without being rushed from the comfort of their home ensures voters can cast a ballot with the utmost confidence.
Voting by mail is also beneficial for our election officials and tax dollars. Unlike Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, election workers in Massachusetts are allowed to preprocess ballots, making it easier for clerks to count and verify. With a mail-in system, we reduce the stress on polling places saving money and time for our local towns and municipalities.
Five U.S. states used mail-in balloting before COVID (Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Utah, Hawaii). These states boast some of the highest turnout numbers and lowest expenditures for taxpayers compared to traditional poll voting in the nation, a win-win. Massachusetts should make this experiment permanent and save voters time and money.
Ian Kea, Revere
The writer is the former policy director for MassVOTE.