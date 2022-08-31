To the editor: While I’m frustrated Adam Hinds isn’t on the Democratic Primary ballot for lieutenant governor, I’m excited that Eric Lesser is.
He’s the only LG candidate from Western Massachusetts. Similar to Adam, Eric has a strong background at the state and national levels. He’s bright, well-informed, caring and dedicated to making the state better. For example, Eric has worked to combat the opioid epidemic, advance vocational education, support student loan borrowers, assist small businesses and promote high-speed passenger rail service from Boston to Pittsfield. He also co-sponsored the ROE Act, fought to overcome Charlie Baker’s veto and is calling for an amendment to the state Constitution to protect reproductive rights.
Eric understands the unique challenges we in Western Mass. face. I’ve worked on environmental issues in Lee since moving here almost 10 years ago and have seen state policies that don’t fully appreciate those challenges. Having Eric as our lieutenant governor will make a tangible difference across the board.
Because of our smaller population, Eric needs overwhelming support here to win the primary. I urge you to vote for Eric and to encourage your family, friends, neighbors and colleagues to do so. We really need him as our next LG.
Peter Homan, Lee