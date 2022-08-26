To the editor: Recently, two letters to the editor appeared together in The Berkshire Eagle suggesting a free bus to Chicopee would solve all the hardships that female inmates from Berkshire County have complained about, and Sheriff Bowler said the same thing during the recent PCTV debate.
Please wake up, Sheriff Bowler. A bus will not solve the problem of gender inequality.
In 2019, state Rep. Paul Mark backed women returning to the Berkshires. District Attorney Andrea Harrington has backed women returning to the Berkshires. State Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier has backed bringing women back to the Berkshires. Former acting DA Paul Caccaviello has backed bringing women back to the Berkshires.
In 2019, even Sheriff Bowler conceded he would like to obtain funding to bring female inmates back to Pittsfield, five years after he sent them away: “We want women to be here, but it will take a big push," he said, adding that lawmakers likely have other spending priorities. ("Out-of-county jail deepens women's woes," Eagle, Feb. 2, 2019.)
How long do women have to wait before they have equal treatment here in Berkshire County? If everyone wants to bring female inmates back to Berkshire County, someone just needs to make it happen.
Women have complained of the hardships of not seeing family; not being able to meet in person with their attorneys who don't have time to make the three- to five-hour round trip; exorbitant costs of phone calls; having public defenders reluctant to take their case due to the travel distance; being exposed to more hardened criminals; and difficulty forming relationships with health care, counseling and employment contacts.
A bus to transport family members to Chicopee will not solve any of these problems. The solution to inequality is not a bus. Please don’t fall for this election-eve distraction.
Alf Barbalunga wants to hire local clinicians to help these women here in Berkshire County. Sheriff Bowler wants to hire a bus driver (but why hasn’t he?). Vote for Alf.
Sara Hollander, Dalton