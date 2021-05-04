To the editor: Lenox’s town election on May 10 will fill three open seats on the seven-member School Committee.
This is an important opportunity to bring new energy and leadership to our schools. We have six excellent candidates running, but two stand out to me: Oren Cass and Meghan Kirby.
We need representation from current parents of school-age children and both Meghan and Oren have young children at Morris Elementary. Both worked hard this past year to get kids safely back into the classroom, demonstrating a particular concern for disadvantaged students and a passionate commitment to making our schools the best they can be. Both have professional experience doing the School Committee’s vital if unglamorous work — setting policy, preparing budgets and providing oversight.
I have children at Morris myself, serve on the Morris School Council, was a member of the School Committee’s Superintendent Search Committee and the Lower Grades Reopening Task Force this past year. From everything I have observed, Oren and Meghan have exactly the practical problem-solving skills and collaborative leadership style that our schools need. We would be very fortunate to have two such thoughtful, caring and dedicated representatives joining the Lenox School Committee. Vote for Oren Cass and Meghan Kirby on May 10.
Molly Rivest, Lenox