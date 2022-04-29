To the editor: We are a short time out from the Richmond vote on open space and conservation recreation. ("Zoning feud and school budget will kick off Richmond's annual town meeting," Eagle, March 26.)
Our open spaces include properties of Richmond Land Trust, Mass Audubon and Berkshire Natural Resources Council.
BNRC has been managing properties in the Berkshires for 50 years. We can have confidence in their management.
Our Hollow Fields, Stevens Glen, Olivia’s Overlook and Lenox Mountain are managed by BNRC.
Useful information about BNRC can be found at bnrc.org. See the “Know Before You Go” section for reserve policies for all visitors and group visits.
We want our open spaces used for conservation, education and research.
In order to preserve our rights to our open spaces, free and open to all, we need to vote yes for the Richmond Planning Board amendments. We need to vote no for any and all restrictions to our rights to our lands. Any restrictions would lean toward our lands being regulated out of use. We do not want that.
Eileen Martin, Richmond