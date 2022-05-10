To the editor: Hiking Perry’s Peak in Richmond solicits memories of grabbing pails and heading up the summit to pick blueberries with grandparents, kids and lunches in tow.
The views are iconic and the air is clean. With the help of the Richmond Land Trust, the Berkshire Natural Resource Council and many generous donors, this peak has been preserved and open for all those that wander near.
Lately, however, this trail head has come under scrutiny due to neighbors who are tired of the traffic and noise. During COVID, the number of visitors who have utilized this trail has risen along with concerns. Should access to the trail be limited or “public promotion” be curtailed to discourage folks to come?
In the midst of this legal debate, the Richmond Planning Board has proposed a zoning bylaw that would allow use of open space and conserved public land by right for public recreation, with no special permit needed. ("Zoning feud and school budget will kick off Richmond's annual town meeting," Eagle, April 14.) They have emphasized that if town meeting voters approve it, the potential zoning change would apply to the entire town, not just Perry’s Peak and Hollow Fields.
On May 18 at 7:30 p.m., Richmond residents will have the opportunity to vote on this bylaw and guarantee trails stay open to all. Take heed and speak up, or trails like this may become endangered species. What would John Muir have to say about that? “And into the forest I go to lose my mind and find my soul.”
Rebecca Augur, Richmond