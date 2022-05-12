To the editor: Last week, residents of Richmond received a bright orange postcard in their mail titled “Go Wild in Richmond” written by neighbors of Hollow Fields, a Berkshire Natural Resources Council property on Perry’s Peak in Richmond.
These neighbors have been engaged in a pitched battle with the BNRC and the town over whether the BNRC has the right to allow hikers on property the BNRC owns. ("Zoning feud and school budget will kick off Richmond's annual town meeting," Eagle, April 14.)
As a result of a complaint brought by these neighbors to the Richmond Zoning Board of Appeals and to prevent issues like this in the future, the Richmond Planning Board decided to clarify already existing Massachusetts state law by proposing an amendment to the town zoning bylaw to clearly define conservation and open space land and what activities are allowed on those lands.
Consequently, the neighbors of Hollow Fields countered with an amendment of their own that will require the landowner to obtain a special permit if public use of their land is advertised or promoted. However, the amendment doesn't define what is meant by “advertised” or “promoted.” This could easily mean that the BNRC (or the Richmond Land Trust or any other owner of open land in Richmond) could be accused of engaging in "promotion" when they identify, on their website, properties they own in Richmond as being open for hiking, birdwatching, snowshoeing, etc., thus requiring a special permit.
By their own admission, a special permit would require notice of a hearing that must be published in The Eagle on each of two consecutive weeks to provide adequate public notice to all interested parties. Second, a mailing to abutters must be made.
This is why the BNRC, the Richmond Land Trust and the Trustees of Reservations oppose the residents’ amendment, noting that they believe it to be an undue restriction on the use of private land as well as leading to a slippery slope that could lead to further restrictions.
Residents of Richmond, do not be fooled by the scare tactics presented in this postcard which darkly hints that land in Richmond will be overrun by tour buses and resort vans if the Planning Board amendment, which simply clarifies existing state law, passes. Vote no to the residents’ amendment and yes to the amendment proposed by the Richmond Planning Board at the May 18 Richmond annual town meeting.
Susan Lockwood, Richmond