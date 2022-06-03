To the editor: Great Barrington Select Board member Ed Abrahams wrote that a short-term rental bylaw should protect renters, protect neighbors and stop corporate interests from depleting the pool of affordable housing. ("Letter: Vote against Great Barrington Select Board's short-term rental bylaw," Eagle, June 2.)
I agree with Ed, and that is why I support Select Board’s Article 25 short-term rental bylaw targeted at precisely these goals. ("'Virtue signaling' or good governing? Great Barrington residents divided on Airbnb rules now headed to a June vote," Eagle, May 25.)
Where Ed and I depart is at his litany of claimed impacts of Article 25.
As always, tourists will have plenty of places to stay, spend and be taxed. We have no shortage of hotel and motel rooms, and our lively Main Street has always thrived long before short-term rentals existed. Article 25 supports these critical local businesses. We do not need every home in town to be a potential Holiday Inn to support our tourist-based economy.
No one has ever suggested that this vote will resolve our affordable housing crisis. This is a small piece of a complicated puzzle to address this crisis. Article 25 will limit the commercialization of neighborhoods. By having far fewer mini-hotels, we have the potential for additional long-term housing for families and our vital workforce, the backbone of our community.
Most egregious is the fear-mongering. There is no “spying issue.” The town intends to employ software designed to track rental activity, which does nothing more than track rental activity. Of course, we trust everyone will comply with the bylaw, but it would be unwise not to verify compliance. Scouring rental websites is hardly an affront to civil liberties.
The pendulum has swung too far in favor of permitting outside investors to buy as many homes as they like to rent to a constant stream of strangers. Great Barrington needs more rooted local families sending their children to our schools and shopping in our stores. We also need to help our struggling businesses secure housing for their workforce, who are leaving Great Barrington in droves due to the lack of housing.
Article 25 helps achieve that and is the right regulation for Great Barrington. It permits reasonable rentals and creates an opportunity for more balanced and equitable housing. Please vote yes for the Select Board-recommended Article 25 on June 6 during Great Barrington's annual town meeting.
Leigh Davis, Great Barrington
The writer is vice chair of the Great Barrington Select Board.