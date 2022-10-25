To the editors: Here’s the thing about Smitty Pignatelli: He has never missed a public event in Sheffield.
He has attended the annual Elizabeth Freeman celebration every year and has spoken at most of them.
A number of years ago, I wrote a letter to The Eagle on a legislative issue, and I CC’d Smitty. I pushed “send” on my computer and went to the kitchen to get a cup of coffee, when my phone rang. It was Smitty. I said, “Wow! That was quick,” and we both had a good laugh. Then he said, “I couldn’t agree with you more, and I will definitely vote your way,” and we discussed the issue a while.
Smitty doesn’t know me. That’s just who he is — a representative who cares about his constituents and their views, and takes action on them. Seriously, how many politicians today are that responsible to the districts they represent? I will definitely always vote for Smitty, and so should everyone in his Southern Berkshire congressional district.
Joyce Hawkins, Sheffield