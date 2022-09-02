To the editor: District Attorney Andrea Harrington has brought significant advances and progressive reforms to the DA’s Office in her first term.
For example, she has made it a priority to combat high rates of domestic violence in our county — launching a task force on domestic and sexual violence and working in collaboration with social-service agencies addressing gender-based violence. Significantly, she ended cash bail, which unfairly penalizes low-income people, and adopted a public-health and diversionary — rather than punitive — response to low-level offenses.
By expanding participation in the drug court and other community-based approaches, she has sought to break cycles of addiction and increase access to harm reduction, treatment, recovery and mental health services for those suffering from substance use disorders. And, notably, she has worked to confront racial disparities that impact policing, civil rights and hate crimes in our area. She added anti-bias training for her staff and embraces evidence-based approaches to combating bias. Her work is smart, trauma-informed, caring, accountable and deeply rooted in a desire to do her best for Berkshire County.
Given the above record, I am writing to push back against The Eagle editorial board’s characterization of her performance as “poor” in their recent endorsement of Timothy Shugrue. I support Andrea Harrington for DA because I believe Berkshire County still needs her leadership on the important issues she has addressed while in office.
I urge Berkshire County voters to explore andreaharringtonforda.com and get a better understanding of all she has achieved for us — and then head to the polls Sept. 6 to vote for her in the Democratic primary.
Anne O’Connor, Williamstown
The writer is a former Williamstown Select Board member.