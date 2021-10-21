To the editor: As a resident of Pittsfield's Ward 2 since 2005, I ask everybody here to vote for Mr. Charles Kronick.
Mr. Kronick is well known for his active participation in Ward 2 and whole city of Pittsfield's life and needs. He is completely independent — not connected to any special interest groups, not a member of the old boys club. Charles Kronick is married and has a daughter. He went to Williams College, worked in Carr Hardware and worked as a senior graphic designer and email coder for a National Automotive Marketing company-Dominion Dealer Services.
I have seen him many times speaking during City Council meetings on hot issues trying to bring common sense solutions into frequently bizarre city decisions. Mr. Kronick and I oppose bike lines on North Street as a waste of taxpayers' money, unsafe for drivers and bikers. I must add as a commercial Class A driver that these bike lines violate state and federal traffic rules, since you can’t make a right turn from the left lane because of this bike lines project.
Mr. Kronick opposes property tax increases and opposes recycling bag mandates. He stands for restricted cannabis, asking to change Pot Mile back to Dalton Avenue. For dealing with American Rescue Plan Act funds, he asks no planning until we get transparency and accountability. Mr. Kronick asks to reevaluate PCB levels since Allendale School is our Love Canal — having PCBs at Hill 78 is unacceptable and must be fixed.
Kronick proposes helping homeless and low-income residents. He approached the Pittsfield Police chief with support for full police funding to fight local crime. Current Ward 2 Councilor Kevin Morandi endorses Mr. Kronick. Mr. Charles Kronick is the person we need. Please, vote for Charles Kronick for Ward 2 on Nov. 2.
Alexander Blumin, Pittsfield