Letter: Vote no on Lenox wireless bylaw

To the editor: Dec. 8 is the day we vote on a proposed new bylaw for where cell towers can be sited in Lenox.
I have watched a group of Lenox people, Citizens for Safe Cell Siting, dedicated to the protection of our environment, working for us so that our health and property values are protected.
This issue is not about cellphone coverage but about having the coverage we need without the harmful effects. Both can be achieved, but this proposed bylaw will not keep us safe from possible headaches, ringing in the ears, cancer, heart conditions and so on with towers so close to homes.
Lenox residents, please protect our children. Their bones are thin and susceptible to radiation. Protect our elderly and disabled. Protect your home values and protect yourselves, and thank the rock stars that are devoting hours of their time to keep our community safe by voting no on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. at Lenox Memorial High School.
Sandy Panzella, Lenox