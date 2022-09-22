To the editor: It is nonsense that only the rich who “don’t pay their fair share of taxes” will be hit by the Fair Share Amendment if it passes by ballot referendum.
It will cost everyone trying to make a living in the Bay State. Some of our richer folks may decide to move to a more tax-friendly state where they are not seen as a target. How is that good for anyone?
Massachusetts has high taxes. Moving from Pennsylvania this year, I have seen my tax rate increase from 3 percent to 5 percent, and here my retirement income is taxed, too. I paid state taxes on the income before it went into the IRA. Now, it is taxed coming out. Wonderful. I don’t see Massachusetts providing better services for the additional taxes.
The income tax is more than fair. A person who makes twice as much pays twice as much in taxes and scarcely receives twice as much in services. She might even receive lesser services because some are based on income. If anything, the Bay State should eliminate some taxes and reduce others. Here I find a tax in my electric bill for “electric vehicles.” I don’t even own one. What nonsense.
We don’t need another tax pulling money into the state government and out of the economy.
Charles Strehl, Sheffield