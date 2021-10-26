To the editor: Earl Persip is an incumbent at-large city councilor seeking reelection.
The definition of incumbent is “someone who is the current holder of a position during an election to fill that position.” Earl Persip is seeking a third term as at-large councilor. That means that he has spent the last four years effectively representing residents of all neighborhoods in the city, actively listening to their concerns, seeing the big picture of Pittsfield’s successes and challenges and, most importantly, serving as a model and catalyst for working together with city officials to achieve understanding. He then uses that understanding as a foundation to achieve a higher level of results for Pittsfield.
Earl freely gives of his time and talents to better this community. He is a proven leader. On Nov. 2, vote for Earl Persip.
Linda Avalle, Pittsfield