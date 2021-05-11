To the editor: As chair of the Board of Health, I was invited to join the Stockbridge Bowl Stewardship Committee, along with other stakeholders, to work together to ensure that the Bowl is preserved as a wonderful resource for everyone.
The members of the committee have different ideas about how to proceed, but we all share that same goal. Consequently, we have worked together to implement a lake management program. The committee has been proposed to be a permanent commission.
Doesn’t it make sense to take the same approach for the future of the town in general? Stockbridge is financially one of the healthiest towns in the Berkshires. We face no imminent financial crisis that will be solved by rushing into bylaw changes.
Because of low voter turnout, recent town elections leave us with no clear mandate regarding what the people of Stockbridge want. We cannot let this happen again. We must turn out and vote. The new Planning Board chairs assumed that promoting a bylaw that favors developers and gives them authority to issue waivers should be their priority, even dropping the much-needed Cottage Era Bylaw revision to work on it. If you don't agree with the Planning Board, vote.
The founders of our government recognized that residents of a town have special insights, commitments and investments that strengthen the town. For this reason, to vote, you must be a resident. No developer should be given more privilege than the full-time residents or the town will be progressively weakened.
In a bigger sense, we are all "abutters" in a small town like Stockbridge. Our ground is common ground. No more divisiveness. We must start a new conversation together. Vote for Gary Pitney and Carl Sprague for the Stockbridge Planning Board.
Charles Kenny, Stockbridge