To the editor: When did politics and more importantly politicians lose sight of the role they were elected to perform?
I was elected in 1996 as the register of the Probate and Family Court. The people of Berkshire County expected me to preserve and protect the records of the court. They expected me to manage the court in a fashion that provided litigants of this county access to justice with dignity and speed. I never allowed politics to deep through the doors of 44 Bank Row.
There was never a day or a moment that I would have considered eliminating a competent member of my staff simply to gain political favor. Our current district attorney dismissed longstanding, dedicated employees without cause and eliminated successful community outreach programs, motivated solely by politics. Among the one I'm aware of are four talented employees with more than a combined 100 years of knowledge, service and experience.
I, too, have supported many politicians over the year, but they all represented Berkshire County. The benefit of campaigning for U.S. senators and gubernatorial candidates is that they will then endorse you without question, despite lack of a proven track record.
One's political beliefs may impact your policies on some level but should never impact your results. Don't allow the political rhetoric to become a smoke screen for competence. Our district attorney is our top law enforcement officer — a position designed not to make policy but to protect the citizens of Berkshire County.
Timothy J. Shugrue has years of experience in the courtroom as a trial attorney and prosecutor. He can effectively manage the office, attract competent and experienced prosecutors, and bring back a network of trust within our criminal justice system and the DA's Office. We need to elect a respected, compassionate leader and a proven prosecutor to the position of Berkshire district attorney.
Please join me in voting for Tim Shugrue on Sept. 6 for district attorney.
Francis B. Marinaro, Pittsfield