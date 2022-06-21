To the editor: With the midterm election less than five months away, I ask, I beg, I plead with all Democratic voters in this county and beyond to please submit your vote.
With all that's happening now, particularly with school shootings, President Joe Biden is trying wholeheartedly to get better laws passed. Yet the 50-50 split in the Senate has not worked. The Republicans are still overpowering the Democrats. It has to stop. In order for our president to be able to do as much good for the less fortunate as he can, we must vote the Republicans out of there. We must make it known to them that the health, well-being and safety of children's lives top their ambition for money and power.
We must not have yet another Democratic president being looked at as incompetent and dishonest thanks to the Republican senators. Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama loved this country and wanted to do so much. Because of the GOP, they could not. And they left office looking to some like they'd let their people down. Must that to happen to President Biden as well? He's a good man with a good heart. He deserves all the Democratic backup he can get. We must increase the amount of Democrat seats from 50 to at least 75 or 80.
Fellow Democrats, please take the tragic murder of those 19 children in Uvalde and the 20 children in Sandy Hook and cast your vote this November. Those of you who did not vote last time, please vote this time. Those of you who choose not to vote, please make an exception. For the sake of the children, the poor, the suffering, for our president and for ourselves, let's come together and vote those insensitive, heartless, inconsiderate Republican senators out. They've ruled the roost too long. It's time they took a break for a while, don't you think?
Brian Isaac, Adams