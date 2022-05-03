To the editor: What do Brown, Cornell, Yale, Bowdoin, Williams, Northeastern and The University of Chicago have in common?
They all have acceptance rates for the Class of 2026 of less than 10 percent, and each of these schools will be enrolling a member of the Lenox Memorial Middle and High School 2022 graduating class.
This information highlights the excellent job that the faculty and staff of LMMHS are doing in preparing our young children for college. In addition, last week U.S. News and World Report ranked LMMHS as the number one high school in Berkshire County. It also ranked LMMHS in the top 7 percent of all high schools in Massachusetts and the top 5 percent of all ranked high schools in the country.
However, our Select Board and Finance Committee will have you believe that our schools are spending far too much to educate our children. Recently, each of these boards have voted to reject the the upcoming fiscal year budget as proposed by the School Committee and are prepared to argue against the proposed budget at the upcoming town meeting. ("Lenox school budget gets a thumbs-down from the Select Board. Now, it’s up to town voters," Eagle, April 26.)
Because the schools have come in with a 4.91 percent increase over last year's budget as opposed to the 3 percent increase recommended by the town manager, the Finance Committee has accused the schools of “out-of-control spending.” However, they provide no analysis to back up the accusation. They are not looking at other school districts in the area and comparing the Lenox Schools increase to other districts. They don’t mention that, since 2015, the average increase in the Lenox school budget has been 3.47 percent. They don’t mention that for the upcoming FY the average increase in district schools budgets is 4.7 percent. They don’t mention that each year the Lenox schools have returned money to the town at the end of each fiscal year. Lastly, keep in mind that Lenox has recently announced record-breaking tourism revenue for this year and is expecting another big year of tourism.
The teachers and staff at LMMHS and Morris Elementary have taught and inspired our students to aim high and reach their respective goals. I urge you to come out to town meeting and vote to support our kids and our schools.
Christopher P. Fenton, Lenox