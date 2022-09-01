To the editor: In a few short weeks, classrooms across the state will be filled with kids again.
What’s different about this year, though, is the opportunity we have to make real improvements in the schools our children attend every day. In November, the Fair Share Amendment will be on the ballot as Question 1, and if approved, it will generate reliable annual funding for public education year after year.
If we vote yes on Question 1, people who earn more than $1 million annually will be taxed a little bit more, and all of that revenue will be dedicated for education and transportation improvements.
Finally, public schools — like many in the Berkshires — will be able to receive the renovations they so desperately need, including fossil fuel-free heating and air conditioning. All students will be able to receive a well-rounded education, regardless of their hometown or city. Smaller classrooms will be more feasible with more funding to hire more teachers and pay fair wages.
Only the richest people in the state — the ones who can actually afford it — will pay more if Question 1 is passed, but every student in a Massachusetts public school will benefit from the funding the Fair Share Amendment will bring to their schools.
Al Blake, Becket