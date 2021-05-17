To the editor: Richmond voters need to decide — spend more than $3 million to repair our badly deteriorating Town Hall, or invest in a new multi-purpose Community Building to house both Town Hall and improve our undersized library while adding much-needed municipal meeting space.
Septic failures, structural problems and mold issues at the 100-plus-year-old Richmond Town Hall and steep stairs to the basement-level offices are all a disaster waiting to happen. Richmond’s library is so small that book club meetings at the single table take over all available space for patrons, and programs often don’t fit in the building.
A committee of residents, with guidance from state boards, nearby towns and staff, has developed a fantastic plan to replace both inadequate buildings with one ADA-compliant, functional Community Building on town-owned land near Richmond Consolidated School. The committee and residents are excited about realizing the long-planned idea to have a centrally located Town Hall and library in a Community Building just a short walk from the school.
Do we need a library? Yes. Book circulation at Richmond’s library was higher than ever this past year, despite COVID restrictions. More than 7,700 books were borrowed by our residents, who were able to access from libraries throughout the state for curbside pickup. In addition, our library loaned thousands of DVDs, e-books and audiobooks. As we return to in-person activities, we will continue to provide internet connection, computers for patron use and host programs for adults and children. In a bigger space, these offerings could be enjoyed by larger groups.
Combining Town Offices, library and municipal meeting space seating 75, will create a Community Building to solve these problems and also solve parking shortages at both buildings. Borrowing at historically low interest rates, and building together will save money in shared systems and construction costs. A shared building could even enable us to increase the number of hours and days that the library could be safely staffed because town hall staff would eliminate the need for double staffing.
What can supporters do to help? Come to the annual town meeting on May 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Richmond Consolidated School to vote yes. And encourage your neighbors to vote, too. We need a two-thirds majority to authorize the necessary bond issue. Help build the future of Richmond by showing up and voting yes.
Kathryn Wilson, Richmond
The writer is a trustee of the Richmond Free Public Library.