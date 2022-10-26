To the editor: How much do you love your dental insurance? Probably not much.
One thing you can do to help improve your benefits is to vote yes on Question 2 on Nov. 8. Massachusetts is the first state to propose legislation to require dental insurance companies to spend at least 83 percent of patient premiums on actual dental care. As it stands now, there is no minimum that dental insurance companies must pay out in benefits.
On the other hand, medical insurance has to pay out 88 percent of their premium revenues on patient care.
Voting yes will make sure more patient dollars go toward patient care instead of executive compensation, investor returns and overhead. Vote yes on Question 2.
Matheau D. Schiff D.M.D., Pittsfield