To the editor: In this year’s upcoming statewide election, you will have an opportunity to help increase everyone’s safety on the roads by voting yes on ballot Question 4, which affects eligibility for driver’s licenses.
A yes vote will keep in place the Work and Family Mobility Act, a law enacted in June that takes effect on July 1, 2023. It will allow Massachusetts residents, regardless of their immigration status, to obtain a driver’s license if they provide date of birth and proof of identity and Massachusetts residency. Applicants are also required to pass the state driver’s test and be properly insured.
A yes vote means safer roads for everybody. In states with similar laws — including our neighbors New York, Connecticut and Vermont — the number of uninsured drivers and hit-and-run crashes has declined. In voting yes, you will be joined by a large swath of the state’s law enforcement community, including most sheriffs, district attorneys and police chiefs, who are advocates of the Work and Family Mobility Act.
Voting yes will enable families and workers to drive legally to school, work, medical appointments and grocery stores. And roads will be safer for everyone when all drivers are tested and have licenses and insurance. That’s why the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts supports a yes on Ballot Question 4.
Election Day is Nov. 8. Early voting is from Oct. 22 to Nov. 4.
Amy Cooper, Stockbridge
The writer is a board member of the League of Women Voters of Central Berkshire County.