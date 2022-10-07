To the editor: Voting this year is very important because of the following reasons.
It’s an easy action that can make our country a better place for our families, friends and community. It also makes everyone part of the process of making a better future. Regardless of your race, color, creed, age or sexual orientation, we have the right to be heard.
It’s the opportunity to let our politicians know they are accountable and will be held to that. It’s all our duty to help elect candidates who care about all of us. This country needs to work for everyone, not just the privileged and wealthy. Voting matters. Elections have consequences. Doing something is better than nothing.
Rosemary Seifert-Graf, Cummington