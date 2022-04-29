To the editor: I find the management of Pittsfield's resources totally inept.
How could the leaders of the city not know before this past weekend that one of our tourist draws and historic places is in disrepair? ("The Wahconah Park grandstand is structurally unsafe and will be closed for the 2022 season," Eagle, April 20.)
Here we are coming into the sports and tourist season, and now the leadership says: Oops, sorry, the grandstand is too dangerous and closed for the season.
I say clean house and get responsible leadership that values our past while also securing our future.
Gary Strout, Lenox