To the editor: Moving the Berkshire Carousel to Wahconah Park is the perfect solution. ("Letter: Bring the carousel to the diamond," Eagle, Feb. 7.)
Coincidentally, there is an empty lot for sale right in front of the park on Wahconah Street. It is an ideal location, on a well-traveled street with plenty of parking.
Think of how many kids would enjoy a ride before or after a ballgame. It seems to be a built-in audience. To have all the hard work of the horse carvers go to waste is a shame and an insult to their efforts, as well as to the generosity of Jim Shulman. Since the city is looking for ideas to spend this one-time influx of federal funds, using some for this endeavor is truly a worthwhile gift to future generations of Pittsfield. City administration, please step up to the plate before the carousel is just a memory.
Michael J. Nichols, Pittsfield