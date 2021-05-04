To the editor: I was saddened to read of the cancellation of Walk a Mile In Her Shoes.
As a veteran of seven consecutive walks, I speak from experience when I say that the event was effective in speaking out against domestic violence, successful financially for the Elizabeth Freeman Center and just plain fun for us participants.
I'm dismayed that the LGBTQ segment of society considers 400 men wobbling a half-mile up North Street in Pittsfield and back in high heels to be "stereotyping" anybody or anything. Should the EFC come up with a more generic, politically correct event this September, I'm planning on wearing my stilettos to it anyway.
Sam Barrett, Sheffield