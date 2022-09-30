To the editor: The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk to Fight Suicide will take place Oct. 1 at The Common in Pittsfield.
Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m. Come walk with us. Walk to support those who have lost a loved one to suicide or in memory of someone you know who ended their life. Walk for those who are struggling with mental health issues and need our support. Walk for hope and healing with others who understand.
Suicide is a public health issue and affects us all. My walk co-chair Bertha Connelly and I hope to see you Saturday.
Lee Watroba, Becket
The writer is co-chair of the 2022 Out of the Darkness Walk.