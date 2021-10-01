To the editor: As part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Berkshire County Out of the Darkness Walks, I will be walking Sunday at First Street Common in Pittsfield to draw attention to the importance of suicide prevention.
I won’t be walking alone. I will be joined by many who share my dedication. Last year, more than 550 Out of the Darkness walks took place in communities and on campuses across the United States, attended by a quarter-million dedicated people who share my passion. Our movement is growing.
Like many, I walk because suicide has affected me personally. I’ve lost family members to suicide and know the toll it can take on our families and our community. Since then, I have dedicated my time to educating others about suicide prevention and mental health. Our goal is to spread awareness of what is currently the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. and let others know they are not alone. The walk is a truly uplifting experience, and coming together as a team to walk is a statement of hope for the promise of a world without suicide.
If you’ve lost someone to suicide, or you or someone you know suffers from a mental health condition like depression or anxiety, please use the resources below to reach out for help and join us for the Out of the Darkness Walk to fight suicide on Sunday at the First Street Common in Pittsfield. If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255), Text a Crisis Counselor 741741 or call the Berkshire County Crisis Line 1-800-252-0227. For loss survivor support and other resources, go to the Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention website at berkshirecoalition.org.
You can help us ensure that mental health is looked upon in equal importance to physical health, and continue to bring hope to those affected by suicide. Please join me in this walk. We need you.
For more information about the walk, please visit the website to register at afsp.org/Berkshirewalk.
Lee Watroba, Becket
The writer is a board member of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Massachusetts Chapter and past president of the Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention.