To the editor: We woke up to a different world on Feb. 24 as Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine.
He is cold and inhuman as communism was (1917-1991) in Russia. Many Russian people are kind and are against Putin’s aggressive actions. The Ukrainian people are very strong and determined to fight for their independence and they need support. Optimism is needed in this difficult world and we can not lose sight of it.
We hope for better days for people of Ukraine, Russia and the world. Do not bear a grudge and adjust to modern society and may people live in freedom and peace throughout the world. A reasonable solution may be to have a vote on who wants to live where and in a period of three months and migrate and that would be that.
War is not a good thing or just. Make the best of a situation and be peaceful.
Joseph G.V. Maciora, Lenox