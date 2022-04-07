To the editor: I recently met with five unhappy Pittsfield residents who demand to know when the city will restore their road that no longer can handle plows, directs water 10 feet onto their properties and is wrecking their vehicles.
These residents have been assured for three years and counting by the mayor’s office that their street is on the repair list for the last three years. This story is not unique for Ward 2. I write on behalf of the residents of Ward 2 to object to the 2022 Roadwork Program. ("Pittsfield: City releases spring paving list," Eagle, March 25.) In February, each city councilor was solicited by the Department of Public Works to submit seven roads each for repaving. My list included Morningside and Precinct 2B neighborhoods. Further, I met with Commissioner Ricardo Morales in February, and he specifically identified roads in Ward 2 that would be repaved, of which several matched my request.
I greet with surprise, therefore, that Ward 2 receives a scant 3 percent of the city’s proposed Chapter 90-funded resurfacing. The median allotment is 13 percent. This median percentage is the middle share and is close to what most wards received. Wards 1 and 7 receive approximately 11 percent; Wards 3, 4 and 6 each get roughly 15 percent; and Ward 5 receives 30 percent. So, what relief shall Ward 2 residents expect for their neighborhood streets? Nothing. Smith Street is 140 feet and connects Burbank to Tyler. I bet you didn’t even know it exists. It is a minor road barely used with no homes, and it needs no repair. The Woodlawn section runs along the GE wasteland ending at Tyler. The East Street section from Fourth Street to Park Square services countywide traffic. There’s not one dime to be found for our neighborhoods.
Is this how the mayor’s office conducts business with her constituents: broken promises and empty assurances? For Morningside and those economically disadvantaged residents, she first levies an unnecessary hike on water and sewer and now this? I submit to Pittsfield at large: Ward 2 deserves its fair portion of the tax-driven services, and no one in this city should tolerate a spending plan that gives even the appearance of mistreatment.
I made my argument to you, and I call upon the at-large councilors and the mayor to intervene and correct the 2022 Roadwork Program.
Charles Kronick, Pittsfield
The writer represents Ward 2 on the Pittsfield City Council.