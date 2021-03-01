Warm memories of a friend
To the editor: This letter is a tribute to my friend Ann Marie Bateman. Unfortunately, Ann Marie passed away in June 2020.
I have a winter coat that she gave me some years ago. Every time I wear it, I think of her. From 2005 to 2007, Ann Marie and her then-husband Paul owned a horse farm called Blythewood Farms. Since I love horses, I would go there quite frequently and help out cleaning stalls and spending time with the horses. It was the next best thing to owning a horse.
I recall a Sunday morning when Paul, Ann Marie and I were going to Dunkin Donuts to get a boxful of doughnuts to bring back to the horse farm before we began our work there. Paul had told their dog to stay where she was on the front porch of the house. When we were a minute or so down the street, Ann Marie looked back and saw the dog running after us. She was not about to be left behind.
Paul stopped the vehicle and the dog hopped right in. She rode on Ann Marie’s lap the rest of the way, her tongue happily hanging out. She was not a small dog and took up quite a bit of room. Dogs and horses have feelings, just like people do.
Since then I have met a wonderful boyfriend who loves horses as much as I do. He actually owned a horse for a number of years, but that was before we met. We visit a nearby horse farm.
So, Ann Marie, you are not forgotten. I have my horse farm memories and you are with me every time I put on my winter coat.
Diane Dittman, Pittsfield