To the editor: In the March 13-14 edition of Parade magazine (which appears in the expanded weekend edition of The Eagle), there is a full-page ad for a set of presidential coins described as “10 Greatest U.S. Presidents in Color Coin Set.”
The individuals selected to be honored in this set are said to be chosen for their “strong leadership, level-headed thinking and a sense of duty to one’s country.” The company who sells the coins, American Mint, then goes on to claim it “is proud to offer this limited edition set honoring 10 of our greatest Presidents from George Washington to Donald Trump.”
I realize The Eagle has no input regarding what companies advertise in Parade, but to think that this magazine would choose to promote Donald Trump as one of our “10 greatest presidents” and in the same company as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Franklin D. Roosevelt frankly disgusts me.
These are just some of the facts that immediately come to mind about Donald Trump that disqualifies anyone from claiming he’s “one of the greatest presidents ever.” He discounted and disrespected science and promoted misinformation which sadly resulted in thousands of dying unnecessarily from COVID-19. He awarded our nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to the divisive, racist, homophobic, misogynist Rush Limbaugh. He refused to participate in one of our nation’s most sacred rituals, the peaceful transfer of power, that by the admission of his own party’s leader, Sen. Mitch McConnell, put Mr. Trump unequivocally at fault for inciting the Capitol insurrection, an event that made him the only president in our history to have been impeached twice. I could go on, but in order to stay within my 400-word limit, I’ll conclude with this: Donald Trump lost the election. And like many, I’m thankful he no longer occupies a leadership role on our national stage. He should never be mentioned in the same breath as the father of our country, George Washington. To do so is to diminish a man who truly embodied the meaning of “strong leadership, level-headed thinking and a sense of duty to one’s country.”
I don’t expect to open my Eagle and see an ad lauding one of the most self-serving and divisive individuals to have ever occupied The Oval Office.
Melissa Bye, Sandisfield