To the editor: The season for snow-blowing has arrived and I'd like to remind drivers to be cognizant of people clearing their driveways.
As cautious as I have been in the past and on this weekend, I experienced a neighbor driving speedily by me with no attempt to slow as I was turning my snowblower around in the roadway. Please be aware that snowblowers are in a precarious situation, not able to clearly hear nor see oncoming cars because of obstructive hats, eye goggles and earmuffs coupled with a very noisy snowblowing machine and howling wind.
Slowing down would be a much appreciated courtesy to prevent an avoidable accident. Many thanks.
Felix Puccio, North Adams