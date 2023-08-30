Letter: Watching my grandson spar changed my mind about youth boxing

To the editor: I attended a session of boxing at Southpaws Boxing Academy in Pittsfield recently to see my grandson spar.
I went reluctantly because I’ve never been a fan of boxing. I came away with a great deal of admiration and a sense of contentment, as I watched Todd “Champ” Poulton and staff teaching the art of boxing. Respect was always at the forefront for staff and sparring partners. No swearing or talking back was allowed. It gave me a sense of family. And at the end of class, I was impressed to see each participant say goodbye to Champ with respect and admiration.
The techniques used and the intense scrutiny in the ring watching and encouraging each young boxer as they sparred was amazing. At the end of each round, they hugged, knowing this is a sport and they are there to learn with respect and admiration for each other as well.
RoseMarie Ladley, Pittsfield