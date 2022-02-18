To the editor: Meg Britton-Mehlish reports in a lengthy article ("Pittsfield city officials are proposing water and sewer bill increases. Can you afford it?," Eagle, Feb. 14), which is well worth reading, that in view of the inevitable cost increases, one option city councilors are considering is to use some of our American Rescue Plan money to install water meters for elderly and otherwise limited-income residents.
I approve. The way it is now for those without water meters, a flat rate is used to determine one’s water and sewer bill, and this rate is based on the number of toilets in the house. I don’t understand the logic here, never mind fairness. I am a single person living in a house with two toilets, but in many other two-toilet homes reside multiples of people whose water consumption far exceeds mine. Of the status quo, I disapprove.
Cande Grieve, Pittsfield