To the editor: Kudos to Greta "Grit" Jochem and The Eagle for a wonderful week of reading. ("A surprise final encounter delivers an Appalachian Trail takeaway: 'It's the people I've met'," Eagle, Aug. 13.)
This series was so different and refreshing from the everyday news. I read every word and visioned the challenge she faced and felt her joy at meeting others on the trail and sharing their stories.
And who knew the numbers of Berkshire folks who quietly share their homes, snacks, water and rides to those passing by. A salute to them as well. After pandemic and politics, what a difference this series makes over morning coffee.
I only ask you find more opportunities to peek inside the people and places that form the Berkshires.
Bruce Farren, Pittsfield